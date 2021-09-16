THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase: How To Watch, What To Expect

THQ Nordic marks its 10th anniversary this year, and the publisher is holding a special showcase to celebrate. The event takes place this Friday, September 17, and we're rounding up all the key details on how to watch it and what to expect. One of the announcements has seemingly leaked ahead of time, as PlayStation's Twitter account recently revealed a remake of Destroy All Humans 2. The celebration also includes free games and discounts, so be sure to read on to get all the information.

How To Watch The THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Event

The showcase, which THQ Nordic is calling a "digital party," is slated to take place September 17 starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. You can see more local times below. Because it is a party, everyone is getting a gift as well (more on that later).

You can watch the THQ stream live on YouTube and Twitch.

Start Times:

12 PM PT

3 PM ET

8 PM BST

10 PM MSK

5 AM AEST (Saturday, September 18)

Who's Hosting?

Geoff Keighley, a games media veteran known for hosting and organizing The Game Awards, Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, and others will host The THQ Nordic showcase.

What To Expect

There will be six new game announcements during the THQ Nordic showcase, one of which is presumably the leaked Destroy All Humans 2 remake. The reveals will include sequels and original IPs.

"Witness the return of legendary franchises, where the fans are waiting for decades to get their hands on a new installment, sequels to beloved games, and new original IPs. We hope you are ready, kids!" the publisher said.

In addition to the six reveals, THQ Nordic will announce new information about the fantasy RPG Elex II will be revealed alongside an update on Expeditions: Rome.

Free Games And Sales

To celebrate the 10th anniversary birthday bash, THQ Nordic is giving everyone a free copy of the Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and the Jagged Alliance Gold Edition. Both games are free to claim on Steam beginning later today and running through September 23.

Additionally, THQ Nordic is making Desperados III free until September 20 on Steam

In terms of the anniversary sales, THQ Nordic's 10th anniversary sale on Steam begins today, September 16, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Every game and franchise from THQ Nordic is on sale, but the publisher said the best deals are for Destroy All Humans, Biomutant, Wreckfest, Desperados III, SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, the Darksiders series, and the SpellForce series. The sale runs until 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Thursday, September 23.

There are similar sales for THQ Nordic games going on right now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Stadia. You can see all the deals through the links below; the offers are good through September 28 on Stadia and Xbox and September 29 for Nintendo.