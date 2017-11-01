Thor Ragnarok: Who Is Grandmaster?

Thor teams up with some familiar faces in order to stop the evil Hela from destroying their world, Asgard, in Thor: Ragnarok. However, many fans of Marvel comics have come to realize that the inclusion of Jeff Goldblum's character Grandmaster means there's yet another character part of the group Elders of the Universe now in the cinematic universe. Who is Grandmaster and what are his origins? We're diving into the comics to figure it out.

Grandmaster is the second member of the Elders of the Universe to appear in a Marvel film, with Benicio Del Toro's The Collector--who appeared in Thor: The Dark World and Guardians of the Galaxy--being the first. Both of these characters are extremely powerful, potentially immortal cosmic beings, and Grandmaster made his comic book debut in The Avengers #69 back in 1969. The character known for playing games and pitting heroes against each other was created by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema. Because he's one of the oldest characters in the Marvel universe, his origin has been lost to time, but we do know a lot about him outside of his early days.

The Grandmaster's comic book debut was a strange one, as he made a bargain with Kang: The Conqueror. If Kang could beat him in a game of strategy, the Grandmaster would bring his lover out of her comatose state. The Avengers help Kang out, but the whole story is a bit bizarre. The game Grandmaster has the Avengers engage in is a fight against the super-powered team Squadron Sinister, 2,000 years in the future. Obviously, the Avengers won and Kang's significant other's life was restored. Grandmaster was the first of many Marvel villains who enjoyed making superheroes fight each other, sometimes to the death.

The most well-known story of Grandmaster comes from the story Contest of Champions. His brother Collector is dead, and Grandmaster devices a plot to play Death in a game in order to get him back. Both opponents choose heroes from Earth to battle for them. Grandmaster won but had to sacrifice his own life to get back Collector. While he did so, Collector found a way to bring him back later, which in turn banished all of the Elders from death. Now, they were truly immortal, after an interesting yet completely convoluted story.

While the Elders are some of the older beings in the universe, there is one thing older than they are: Galactus, a being who was born in the universe prior to ours, and yes, even comic fans find his origins confusing. During a story in the late-'80s, the Elders of the Universe teamed up with a plan to kill Galactus, using the Infinity Stones, which resulted in all of them being eaten by Galactus himself. Funnily enough, they all survived within Galactus and made him ill from the inside. Eventually, they were all released and had to work with Galactus in order to beat the being known as In-Betweener.

In yet another instance of recycled storylines with a big hook, Grandmaster battled the immortal being known as Krona, who is from DC Comics and a Green Lantern villain. Krona was planning on destroying the Marvel universe, so both he and Grandmaster decided to play a game pitting the Avengers against the Justice League, where they had to find 12 items of power scattered between the DC and Marvel worlds. The battle didn't go as planned for Krona, as a over-powered Superman--joined by Flash and Hawkeye--got Krona sucked into an item known as the Cosmic egg. To this date, the Cosmic Egg is the only item both currently in the Marvel and DC Universes.

Grandmaster met his end, for a second time, in 2008, as his team of Hulk and the Defenders found Red Hulk's Offenders. At the end of the storyline, Red Hulk beat Grandmaster to death, which is confusing, since he can't die. However, the character reappeared a few years later after Secret Wars, as part of the comic series Contest of Champions, based on the phone app.

As for this character's powers, well, he has them all. He's immortal and has residual energy inside of him, left over from the Big Bang, which created the universe. This allows him to have a plethora of powers and abilities--like super-strength, energy manipulation, psionics, and a whole lot more--making him a tremendous foe for anyone he faces. During his first few appearances, it was revealed that he did have a weakness: his life and vitality were dependent on his obsession with gaming. If he gave up on that obsession, he could die. However, that weakness was taken away after he was banished by Death.

Looking for more on the Grandmaster? Check out these storylines.

Squadron Sinister: Grandmaster has the Avengers fight the Squadron Sinister in the year 4000 A.D. Takes place in Avengers #69-71.

Contest of Champions: The Collector is dead, and Grandmaster has a plan to bring him back to life: play Death in a game and win. Both Death and Grandmaster pick heroes and force them to fight in a series of battles. Takes place in the 1982 volume of Contest of Champions #1-3.

Death to Galactus: The Elders team up and try to kill Galactus, but ultimately, they have to work with him to take down the In-Betweener. Takes place in Silver Surfer #9-10, #16-17.

JLA/Avengers: Grandmaster and Krona play a game and force the Justice League and Avengers fight each other. Takes place in JLA/Avengers #1-4.

Death of Grandmaster: Rulk--that's Red Hulk--beats Grandmaster to death because Rulk was an over-powered character who had the capability of killing cosmic beings. Takes place in Hulk #10-12.

If you want to know more about the upcoming film, check out our Thor: Ragnarok review. In it, GameSpot's Mike Rougeau said, "Thor: Ragnarok shines when it's allowed to stray from the formula set by a decade of predecessors in the MCU, and it seems Waititi is to thank for most of what feels fresh and new here. By the movie's end, Thor and co. have left much of their past behind, ensuring the future is exciting in its potential, especially as we approach the Infinity War storyline."