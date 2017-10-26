Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Introduces Valkyrie And The Revengers

With every new peek at Thor: Ragnarok, it becomes clearer that it is unlike any movie Marvel has released before. With a quirky sense of humor that could only come from the mind of director Taika Waititi, and an adventure that finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) struggling to save his home, and running into the familiar faces of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) along the way, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for something special.

In a new featurette from the movie, the trio--and their secret weapon, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)--are introduced, as Thor puts together a new team of heroes to take on the goddess of death, Hela (Cate Blanchett). "Thor has certainly met his match and he needs help," Hemsworth teases in the video, which can be seen below.

It remains to be seen whether this team can properly band together to actually defeat Hela and save Asgard from complete destruction. In the meantime, though, at the very least this new group has a name. Thor almost immediately dubs them The Revengers. While it's not the most original name, it makes sense that Thor--a founding member of the Avengers--wouldn't stray too far from what he knows. Besides, as he explains to Valkyrie, the name makes some sense. "I'm getting revenge, you're getting revenge," the god of thunder says, as if it were obvious.

Can the Revengers actually get the job done, though? After all, Hulk is an uncontrollable rage monster, Loki would betray his brother before he would actually help him, and Thor is without his trusty hammer. That sounds like a recipe for a complete disaster. Luckily, as the featurette shows, Valkyrie--who Thompson describes as "one of many elite warriors"--is exactly what they need and will hopefully help bring them closer together. Honestly, based on what's been seen of the character so far, maybe a Valkyrie standalone movie isn't such a bad idea?

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters on November 3.