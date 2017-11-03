Thor: Ragnarok Cast Performs Movie Live In Front Of Audience

While many will be crowding into movie theaters this weekend to see Marvel's latest film, Thor: Ragnarok, one lucky audience got a very unique experience when they sat down to watch the film. Instead of Ragnarok, Late Late Show host James Corden appeared on a makeshift stage in front of the screen to introduce the cast of Thor, who then acted the movie out live.

Framing it as a 4D experience, it was almost as if Ragnarok was a poorly-produced elementary school play that just happened to cast some of the most famous actors in Hollywood--Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, and Tessa Thompson all took part. Regardless of quality, there was no denying the actors recreating key scenes from the Thor film were having as much fun as the audience gathered that to watch.

Watching Hemsworth run around with his hammer, Hiddleston lose his wig, and Blanchett throw her stuffed dog at her co-stars is just the right amount of silly to match up with what is already possibly Marvel's funniest movie. Putting Goldblum's Grandmaster on a scooter is a stroke of genius, though. While all of the actors rise to the occasion of performing in a theater full of fans, it's Goldblum's quirky personality that seems best suited to the entire affair. If only they had also acted out those post-credits scenes.

Sadly, this isn't the sort of performance that's likely to be happening anywhere else. Still, there is some merit in the idea Hiddleston proposes of taping the performance and streaming it into theaters.

Thor: Ragnarok is in playing now. Before going to see it, you can read GameSpot's review of this newest chapter in the Thor saga.