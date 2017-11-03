Thor Ragnarok: Become A Thor Expert Before Seeing The Movie

The final Marvel film of the year, Thor: Ragnarok, is finally here. Before--or even after--seeing the film, you may want to dive more into the world of Thor, be it the movie or comic book versions. Over the past few weeks, we've been exploring the God of Thunder with a series of pieces to help fans better understand the character.

If you haven't seen Ragnarok yet, make sure to get caught up on just where the heroes and villains of Asgard have been the past few years with The 5 Most Important Things To Remember Before You Watch Thor: Ragnarok. Don't worry, there aren't any spoilers there.

Who Are These Characters?

The third installment in the Thor franchise introduces a slew of new characters ripped right from the comics, as well as a few familiar faces from previous Marvel films. We have an in-depth look at a chunk of the characters you'll see in Ragnarok, and we're exploring their origins within the comics. Obviously, some are nothing like their comic book counterparts, like Grandmaster; however, you can become a quick expert by checking out these pieces.

Thor: Find out the true history of the God of Thunder by watching the video above.

Hela: The movie's main villain has gone through a few changes from the page to the screen, but one thing is still sure: she kills a whole lot of people.

Valkyrie: Valkyrie is a title for the strongest warriors in Asgard. Find out more about Asgard's most famous Valkyrie, Brunnhilde.

Heimdall: He's the man who guards the Bifrost and is the gatekeeper between the Nine Realms.

Grandmaster: The movie and comic versions aren't quite the same, but this immortal character's history is incredibly intriguing.

Thoughts On The Movie

The gang at GameSpot Universe had some thoughts on the movie as well, you can read more about what we thought in our written review, but if video is more of your thing, we have you covered. GameSpot's Mike Rougeau said, "If Marvel takes anything away from this, fans should hope it's that these films are best when talented directors are allowed to leave their personal marks on them."

If you've already seen Thor: Ragnarok, you may have some questions about the mid-credit and post-credits sequences. Like most, these clips expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe a bit further, and we have a breakdown which will shed some light on them, and obviously, it contains spoilers. You can also find out what comics inspired the new movie too.

If you haven't seen Ragnarok yet, now is your chance as it's playing everywhere. Just make sure you're ready to laugh, as it's the funniest Marvel movie to date. If you don't have time to get out, watch Late Late Show's James Corden narrate the 4D experience of Ragnarok at a theater.