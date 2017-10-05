This Year's BlizzCon Music Act Revealed And It's A Big Name

Blizzard has announced the music act for this year's BlizzCon closing concert--and it's a huge name. The Grammy-winning rock band Muse will close out the show on Saturday, November 4. BlizzCon is sold out, but you can watch the concert with a Virtual Ticket.

"We're thrilled to close out our 11th BlizzCon with a performance from one of rock's greatest live acts," Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime said in a statement. "Muse has wowed millions of people around the world with their groundbreaking music, and we're excited that they're coming to give BlizzCon attendees an epic sendoff."

Muse is just the latest huge band to perform at BlizzCon. Past years have featured concerts from bands like Metallica, The Offspring, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Ozzy Osbourne, Blink 182, and Tenacious D, among others.

Given that Muse is one of the biggest bands on the planet, it likely cost Blizzard a good deal to bring them in. According to a BusinessInsider report, Muse's booking fee is between $750,000 and $999,999. According to a Boxscore report, Muse's July 24 Central Park SummerStage show grossed close to $316,000.

BlizzCon runs November 3-4 at the Anaheim Convention Center, not far from Blizzard's headquarters in Irvine, California. The show's full schedule was released this week and you can see all the programming details here.

While physical tickets for BlizzCon 2017 are sold out, you can pick up a Virtual Ticket for $40. Blizzard made the ticket even more appealing this year, in that it now lets you stream every panel and provides access to content in the weeks leading up to the show as well. You can learn more about the new Virtual Ticket here in GameSpot's previous coverage.