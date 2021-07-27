This Xbox Suitcase Comes With Xbox Series S And A Monitor To Play Games Anywhere

To promote the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on console, Xbox's marketing team created a special range of suitcases that come with an Xbox Series S and a monitor to play games on the go.

Created by Xbox ANZ--the team also behind Xbox body wash, the Xbox Onsie, and the greaseproof Xbox controller--the suitcase was made in partnership with the Australian luggage company July. The new range of suitcases include an Xbox Series S, a monitor with a magnetised magic cover, international charging kits, and a cables bundle with everything you need to get started.

"Another room in your home, at your friend's house, a hotel room, absolutely anywhere with access to power, your favourite games can now be played in a truly unique way," Microsoft said.

People in Australia and New Zealand can win one of these by retweeting and replying to Xbox ANZ’s Twitter post with the first place they'll fly to in Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox.

These suitcases were created specifically for this local promotion in Australia and New Zealand and will not be sold to the general public locally or abroad. You can get a closer look at the suitcases in the image gallery above.

As for Microsoft Flight Simulator, the game launches today, July 27, on Xbox following its release for PC last year.