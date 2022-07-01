This Xbox Series X Is Also Thor's Hammer

You can win a Mjolnir-looking Xbox Series X with a sweepstakes to promote the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love & Thunder. The Xbox, which has been decorated to look like Thor's famous hammer, also comes with a Mjolnir-like braided handle on one side to complete the look.

The sweepstakes lasts through 8 PM PT on July 21, and you must be 18 or over. To enter, you need to follow the Xbox Twitter account and retweet the promotional post with the hashtag #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes. That will gain you one entry. At the end of the sweepstakes period whoever wins, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of an Xbox.

The promotional post doesn't make it clear just how sturdy the handle is or if you can pick up the whole Xbox using it, but we probably wouldn't recommend it, just in case. And you definitely shouldn't spin it around in circles in an attempt to fly, as that could only possibly result in hilarious tragedy.

The Xbox Series X is looking a little different after a bit of love and thunder.

Follow @Xbox and RT with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this epic Mjolnir-themed Series X. Best of luck!

Ages 18+. Ends 7/21/22. Full rules here: https://t.co/1KilI1KnGy pic.twitter.com/P2pOltFEQG — Xbox (@Xbox) July 1, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is the return of Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi to the Marvel universe, who says it's the "craziest thing" he's ever done. As usual for a Marvel movie it includes tons of returning characters, including the long-absent Natalie Portman to reprise her role as Jane Foster. This time, though, Foster gets her own heroic turn as The Mighty Thor, and early reactions have praised her performance as well as that of Christian Bale, who plays the villain Gorr. In fact one of Gorr's scenes was so extreme it got cut.