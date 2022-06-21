This Working Xbox Series X Is The Size Of A Fridge

Not to be confused with the very real Xbox Series X fridge from Microsoft, engineer and YouTuber Michael Pick has built a giant, working Xbox Series X the size of a refrigerator. In a video uploaded Monday that documents the process of building the giant console, Pick says the massive system stands at over 6.82 feet tall and 3.41 feet wide--and weighs over 250 pounds.

Although it's essentially just a wooden frame and housing for Microsoft's official Xbox Series X console, the system--which was donated to the YMCA Youth and Teen Development Center in Atlanta, Georgia--took several weeks to build. According to Pick's video, the most challenging part of the build was getting the curved top of the console right, which alone took tweeks and "[really] helps this build come to life even though nobody will see the top" since it's so tall.

The build also includes a few tweaks to the official design, such as additional back connection ports and other details on top. When switched on, the giant frame sends a signal to the Xbox Series X inside, which sends a signal to an Arduino microcontroller, which then tells a motor to turn on the actual console inside. (Last year, Pick also made another working curiosity, a monster-sized Nintendo Switch.)

If you couldn't possibly see the use for a nearly 7-foot-tall console, American Girl still has a set of miniature Xbox accessories including a teeny-tiny Xbox Series X, and even smaller copy of Ori and the Will of the Wisps.