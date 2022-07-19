This Wireless Charging Station Charges 3 Devices At Once

If you’ve built a big roster of electronics over the years, consider picking up this MagStack 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station to help keep them juiced up and ready to go. The gadget is perfect for anyone who needs to charge a smartwatch, smartphone, and wireless earbuds without clogging up all the electrical outlets in their bedroom.

MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $45 (was $70) The best part about this discounted, $45 charging stand is its universal nature, as it works with both iPhone and Qi-compatible Android devices. That means you can charge an Apple Watch, Galaxy S21, and AirPods all at once using a single outlet. The charging station is easy to transport or store when not in use, as it folds down to a size that’s small enough to fit in your pocket. You can also snap it into a unique position that lets you place your smartphone in a landscape orientation so you can watch video or FaceTime while it’s charging. See at GameSpot Deals

Each of the three spots on the charger offers a unique function. The first is the MagSafe charging spot, which works for any smartphone and earbuds that are Qi compatible. The second spot is for charging an Apple Watch, while the third spot is for Qi-Wireless charging and works with any smartphone. So if your home has become jumbled with different charging cables, be sure to take a closer look at this versatile device.