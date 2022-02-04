This Weird ALT Controller Is Designed To Replace Your Gaming Keyboard

The standard way for playing any game on PC these days is either with a traditional mouse and keyboard or a controller. Is there a better way to interact with our favorite games and say farewell to an era of RGB-enhanced hardware? Possibly, as former Razer elite innovation designer Edward Larkin has unveiled the Alt Motion Controller from PLA Lab.

As spotted by PCGamesN, the ALT controller is designed to replace the keyboard entirely. Each direction that the three joysticks move in is then translated into a mapped key command, and for driving game fans, the middle joystick even has a dedicated steering wheel. As an example, you'd be able to shift the joystick up to execute a "W" command, move it slightly to the left for a "Q" command, and so on.

You'll still need your mouse, but the idea is that the ALT controller can work in tandem with it to create more natural interaction. The controller has been in development for seven years now, and while it appears to have a steep learning curve to build up the necessary muscle memory, Larkin said that a novice can master it in around 15-25 hours.

The Alt controller will cost $250 when it arrives, but if you're interested in an alternative to the finger gymnastics of a gaming keyboard, you can score $100 off the retail price by signing up to the PLA Labs mailing list. This will also enter you into a draw for one of 100 ALT controllers that will be given away once shipping begins.