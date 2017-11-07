This Week's Xbox One Deals With Gold Revealed

New week, new console, new round of discounts.

It's a big week for Xbox, as the Xbox One X launches today, and with it comes a new round of Deals with Gold, offering up to 85 percent off certain games. This week's deals include one that is enhanced for the Xbox One X. Quantum Break is a time-bending action game game that recently received an update that introduces Xbox One X enhancements. For a limited time, it's half off at $20 for Xbox Live Gold members.

If you're looking to get a racing game fix,  Forza Motorsport 6 and the Forza Horizon 2 bundle are 50 percent off, among others. You can also pick up Homefront: The Revolution for just $12, and tons of its DLC content is also half off in this week's Spotlight sale.

For Xbox 360, players can snag deals on Deadpool, Divinity 2: The Dragon Knight Saga, and Worms. The sale goes until November 14 at 6AM EST. You can see the full list below, and check out our review of the Xbox One X and full list of enhanced games while you're at it.

Xbox One Deals

  • Baila Latino--60% off
  • Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition--25% off
  • Blood Bowl 2: Team Pack--33% off
  • Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack--15% off
  • Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion--15% off
  • Castles--75% off
  • Deadpool--80% off
  • Enter the Gungeon--50% off
  • Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain--50% off
  • Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle--50% off
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle--67% off
  • Forza Motorsport 6 VIP--75% off
  • Gems of War: Legendary Starter Pack--40% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution--50% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution (Expansion Pass)--33% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution (The Combat Stimulant Pack)--50% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution (The Guerilla Care Package)--50% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution (The Liberty Pack)--50% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution (The Revolutionary Spirit Pack)--50% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution (The Voice Of Freedom)--50% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution (The Wing Skull Pack)--50% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution (Freedom Fighter Bundle)--60% off
  • Homefront: The Revolution--60% off
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth--20% off
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition--50% off
  • Quantum Break--50% off
  • Sword Coast Legends--50% off
  • Team17 Indie Heroes Pack--80% off
  • The Bunker--50% off
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor--33% off
  • The Surge--60% off
  • We Are The Dwarves--33% off

Xbox 360 Deals

  • Bound by Flame--75% off
  • Contrast--75% off
  • Deadpool--80% off
  • Divinity 2 – The Dragon Knight Saga--75% off
  • Duck Dynasty--85% off
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon--75% off
  • Worms Revolution--75% off
  • Worms Ultimate Mayhem--75% off
  • Worms--75% off


