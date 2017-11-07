This Week's Xbox One Deals With Gold Announced

It's a big week for Xbox, as the Xbox One X launches today, and with it comes a new round of Deals with Gold, offering up to 85 percent off certain games. This week's deals include one that is enhanced for the Xbox One X. Quantum Break is a time-bending action game game that recently received an update that introduces Xbox One X enhancements. For a limited time, it's half off at $20 for Xbox Live Gold members.

If you're looking to get a racing game fix, Forza Motorsport 6 and the Forza Horizon 2 bundle are 50 percent off, among others. You can also pick up Homefront: The Revolution for just $12, and tons of its DLC content is also half off in this week's Spotlight sale.

For Xbox 360, players can snag deals on Deadpool, Divinity 2: The Dragon Knight Saga, and Worms. The sale goes until November 14 at 6AM EST. You can see the full list below, and check out our review of the Xbox One X and full list of enhanced games while you're at it.

Xbox One Deals

Baila Latino--60% off

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition--25% off

Blood Bowl 2: Team Pack--33% off

Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack--15% off

Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion--15% off

Castles--75% off

Deadpool--80% off

Enter the Gungeon--50% off

Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain--50% off

Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle--50% off

Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle--67% off

Forza Motorsport 6 VIP--75% off

Gems of War: Legendary Starter Pack--40% off

Homefront: The Revolution--50% off

Homefront: The Revolution (Expansion Pass)--33% off

Homefront: The Revolution (The Combat Stimulant Pack)--50% off

Homefront: The Revolution (The Guerilla Care Package)--50% off

Homefront: The Revolution (The Liberty Pack)--50% off

Homefront: The Revolution (The Revolutionary Spirit Pack)--50% off

Homefront: The Revolution (The Voice Of Freedom)--50% off

Homefront: The Revolution (The Wing Skull Pack)--50% off

Homefront: The Revolution (Freedom Fighter Bundle)--60% off

Homefront: The Revolution--60% off

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth--20% off

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition--50% off

Quantum Break--50% off

Sword Coast Legends--50% off

Team17 Indie Heroes Pack--80% off

The Bunker--50% off

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor--33% off

The Surge--60% off

We Are The Dwarves--33% off

Xbox 360 Deals

Bound by Flame--75% off

Contrast--75% off

Deadpool--80% off

Divinity 2 – The Dragon Knight Saga--75% off

Duck Dynasty--85% off

Faery: Legends of Avalon--75% off

Worms Revolution--75% off

Worms Ultimate Mayhem--75% off

Worms--75% off



