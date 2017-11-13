This Week's Xbox One Deals Revealed

The latest weekly lineup of deals on Xbox Live has been revealed. The list of deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360 is not all that extensive, though there are some solid deals to be had.

Some of the discounted Xbox One games include the World War 1 shooter Verdun $10/£8/$13.50 AU), the superhero action game Deadpool ($12.50/£11.25/$15 AU), and one-month subscriptions to DC Universe Online ($11/£9/$15 AU). Additionally, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter is discounted to $18.50/£15/$33 AU).

On Xbox 360, quite a few Sonic games are on sale this week, including Sonic Free Riders ($10/£7.50/$15 AU), Sonic Generations ($10/£7.50/$15 AU), and Sonic Unleashed ($10/£7.50/$15 AU).

Go to to Major Nelson's blog to see a full rundown of this week's Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals, some of which require an Xbox Live Gold membership. The deals are good through November 20.

Xbox Live Gold members can also pick up free games as part of the Games With Gold program, so be sure to do that before they return to their normal price points.