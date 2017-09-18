This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Looking for a deal? Microsoft has announced the latest set of weekly deals for Xbox Live, covering Xbox One and Xbox 360. This week's lineup is not all that extensive, though there are quite a few solid offers to be had.

Starting with Xbox One, games like the Battlefield 1 + Expansion Pass bundle ($42/£38.50/$63 AU), Far Cry 4 ($16 £9.60/$16 AU), Far Cry Primal ($20/£12/$24 AU), and Overwatch ($39/£30/$65 AU) are on sale. Additionally, quite a lot of Battlefield 1 DLC is on sale this week, including the military shooter's numerous shortcut kits.

Switching to Xbox 360, the excellent Battlefield: Bad Company 2 ($8/£6/$12 AU) is on sale, as are Rockstar-developed titles like GTA: San Andreas ($7.50/£6/$10 AU), LA Noire ($10/£6.60/$16.50 AU), Max Payne 3 ($10/£7.50/$25 AU), and Midnight Club LA ($7.50/£6/$10 AU).

Go to Major Nelson's blog to see the complete rundown of weekly deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360, some of which require a Gold membership. This week's deals are good through September 25.

Xbox Live Gold members can also now pick up more of September's free Games With Gold titles, including Oxenfree and Battlefield 3.