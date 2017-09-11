This Week's Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Looking for a deal? It's a new week, which means there is a fresh set of deals available on Xbox Live across Xbox One and Xbox 360. There are quite a few solid deals this week across a variety of genres, so you might find something you're interested in.

On Xbox One, some of the discounted games include Dark Souls III ($24/£20/$40 AU), Grand Theft Auto V ($30/£27.50/$50 AU), ($42/£35/$70 AU), and XCOM 2 ($24/£18/$30 AU). Additionally,The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is marked down to ($30/£25/$40 AU) this week.

Moving to Xbox 360, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West ($3.74/£3/$5 AU), Grand Theft Auto IV ($8/£8/$16 AU), Grand Theft Auto V ($20/£15/$25 AU), and Red Dead Redemption ($10/£8.24/$16.48 AU) are all on sale this week.

These are just a small sampling of all of this week's Deals With Gold offers. Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a full breakdown of the week's Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals, some of which require a Gold membership. The offers are good through September 18.

Additionally, Xbox Live Gold members can now pick up some of September's free Games With Gold titles, including Trials Fusion and Hydro Thunder Hurricane.