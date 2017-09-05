This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

It's a new week, which means a fresh set of weekly deals are now available on Xbox Live. The week's lineup of deals were announced on Major Nelson's blog, and they cover Xbox One and Xbox 360 offers, all of which are good through September 12.

On Xbox One, Alien: Isolation is down to $7.50/£7.50/$12 AU, while the Mega Man Legacy Collection ($6/£4.80/$9.10 AU) and Mirror's Edge Catalyst ($5/£6.25/$12.50 AU) are also discounted nicely. Other discounted games this week include Resident Evil 7 ($36/£32/$60 AU) and DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition ($10/£8/$13 AU).

A scene from Alien: Isolation

Switching to Xbox 360, Bayonetta ($5/£$5/$7.50 AU), Spec Ops: The Line ($6/£4/$10 AU), The Darkness II ($6/£5/$14 AU), Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2($7/£6/$12 AU), and Crazy Taxi ($2.50/£1.68/$2.50 AU) are among the discounted titles.

Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a complete rundown of this week's Deals With Gold offers, some of which require an Xbox Live Gold membership to save the most.

Additionally, Xbox Live Gold members can now pick up the first of September 2017's free Games With Gold titles, which include Forza Motorsport 5: Game of the Year Edition and Hydro Thunder Hurricane.