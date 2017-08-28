This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Microsoft has announced the latest lineup of weekly deals on Xbox Live, and there are quite a few good offers to be had across Xbox One and Xbox 360. Starting on Xbox One, some of the notable deals include:

The 2.5D Assassin's Creed Chronicles games, along with a lot of Dear or Alive 5 and Goat Simulator DLC is also on sale this week. You can get more details and see local prices here on Major Nelson's blog.

As for Xbox 360 deals, some of the discounted titles this week include Assassin's Creed ($5/£2/$2.50 AU), Assassin's Creed III ($$5/£2/$3.70 AU), Mafia II ($7.50/£6/$12.50 AU), and Final Fantasy XIII-2 ($10/£7.50/$15 AU).

The offers mentioned here represent just a small slice of all the available deals this week. Be sure to go to Major Nelson's blog to see a full rundown of the new weekly deals, some of which require an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Xbox Live Gold members can also pick up the free games as part of the Games With Gold program. It's almost the end of the month, so be sure to grab Slime Rancher and Red Faction: Armageddon now before they return to their normal prices.