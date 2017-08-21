This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Microsoft has announced the next set of regular weekly Xbox Live deals, which are available now for Xbox One and Xbox 360. These were posted on Major Nelson's blog. We've selected a few notable deals, but you can see them all here on his blog.

Some of the Xbox One deals include Doom ($20/£13/$26 AU), Dishonored 2 ($30/£22.50/$45 AU), Batman: Arkham Knight ($10/£14/$22.50 AU), Fallout 4 (£13/$20/$27 AU), Final Fantasy XV ($25/£20/$35 AU), Injustice 2 ($48/£44/$80 AU), and The Evil Within ($5/£3.75/$7.50 AU). Prey ($30/£25/$50 AU) and BioShock: The Collection ($30/£22.50/$50 AU) are also on sale.

As for Xbox 360 deals, some of the discounted titles this week include BioShock Infinite ($12/£8/$32 AU), Fallout 3 ($3.74, £3, $5 AU), Far Cry 4 ($15/£7.50/$15 AU), and Rage ($3.74/£3/$5 AU).

These deals, some of which require an Xbox Live Gold membership, are good through August 28. Again, this is just a small sample of what's on sale this week; go to Major Nelson's blog to see a roundup of all of them.

In addition to these deals, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can pick up more free games right now, including Trials Fusion and Red Faction: Armageddon.