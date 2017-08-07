This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Microsoft has rolled out the next set of weekly deals on Xbox Live. Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb rounded these up on his blog, and we've collected some of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals below for you to see.

On Xbox One, Hitman's complete first season is down to $24/£18/$34 AU, while Homefront: The Revolution can be had for $12/£10/$16 AU). Some of the other deals include Lords of the Fallen ($13/£10/$17 AU), Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 ($8/£14/$20 AU), and Mega Man Legacy Collection ($10/£8/$15 AU). Rockstar's celebrated open-world game Grand Theft Auto V ($30/£27.50/$50 AU) is also on sale this week.

Switching to Xbox 360, a number of Rockstar-developed games are on sale, including L.A. Noire ($10/£6.50/$16.50 AU), Max Payne 3 ($10/£7.50/$25 AU), Red Dead Redemption ($10/£8/$16.50 AU), and Grand Theft Auto IV ($8/£7/$16 AU).

Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a full rundown of all of this week's Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals, some of which require an Xbox Live Gold membership.

In other news, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now pick up the first of August 2017's Games With Gold titles, which include Slime Rancher and Bayonetta.