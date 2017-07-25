This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

Microsoft has revealed the list of games going cheap on Xbox Live for this week, and it seems it's a great time for people who want to buy DLC. On Xbox One, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Variety Map Pack is 35% off at US $9.74 (£7.53 / AU $20), Forza Horizon 3: Blizzard Mountain is 60% off at US $8 (£6.69 / AU $12), while Battlefield 4's Final Stand DLC is currently free of charge. The excellent Divinity: Original Sin is down to US $13.20 (£11.55 / AU $18.13) if you fancy trying an RPG this week, meanwhile.

On Xbox 360, a whole bunch of Dynasty Warriors games are heavily discounted at over 70% off, while much of the Farming Simulator franchise is also going for cheap on both platforms.

All of these deals are good until August 1 at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET / 11 AM BST. Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a complete rundown of this week's offers, some of which require a Gold membership.

In other Xbox Live Gold news, subscribers can now pick up more of July 2017's free Games With Gold titles, including Runbow and Lego Pirates of the Caribbean.

Are you going to pick up anything this week? Let us know in the comments below!