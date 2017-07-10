This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

It's a new week, which means there is a fresh set of deals available now on Xbox Live. Starting with the Xbox One offers, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor's Game of the Year edition is down to just $4 right now, while Yooka-Laylee can be had for only $30. Additionally, Battlefield 1's Ultimate Shortcut Bundle, which includes all of the game's shortcut kits, is available for half-off right now, coming in at $20 instead of $40.

Also on sale this week is Mass Effect: Andromeda, which is down to $30, while Smite's Gem packs are on sale as well.

Moving to Xbox 360, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood is down to $5, while Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD is discounted to $5 as well. Lots of Sonic the Hedgehog games are also discounted, including Sonic the Hedgehog 1-3 ($2.50) each and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episodes 1 ($5) and 2 ($7.50). Sonic Unleashed, meanwhile, is marked down to $10.

All of these deals are good though July 17. Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a complete rundown of this week's offers, some of which require a Gold membership.

In other news, Xbox Live Gold members can now pick up some of July 2017's free Games With Gold titles, including Grow Up and Kane & Lynch 2.