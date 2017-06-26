This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

It's a new week, which means Microsoft has rolled out a fresh set of Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals on Xbox Live under the Deals With Gold banner.

As outlined on Major Nelson's blog, this week's lineup of deals is not all that extensive, though there are some solid offers to be had. On Xbox One, a lot of add-ons for Dead or Alive 5 Last Round are on sale, including the character Phase 4, who is completely free for the week.

Some of this week's other Xbox One deals include the Forza Horizon 3 VIP membership for $5, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter for $27.50, and Styx: Shards of Darkness $33.50. Additionally, the Gigantic Founder's Pack, which gives you access all of the game's heroes at launch and more, is available for $30 instead of $40 this week.

Switching to Xbox 360, there are only four offers this week. These include Alien Breed Episode 1 ($1.24), Alien Breed 2: Assault ($1.24), Alien Breed 3: Descent ($1.24), and The Escapists ($5).

Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a full rundown of this week's Deals With Gold. In other news, Xbox Live Gold members have just a few more days to pick up some of June 2017's free Games With Gold titles before they return to their normal prices.