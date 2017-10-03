This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Announced

Microsoft has revealed the latest batch of deals for Xbox Live Gold members. This week's selection includes discounts on a number of great games and DLC bundles for both Xbox One and Xbox 360, which will only be on sale until next week.

Xbox One Gold members in particular can find savings on some acclaimed titles. BioShock: The Collection is available for $30/£22.50, while Borderlands: The Handsome Collection has been discounted to $19.80/£14.85. Another BioWare RPG is on sale this week; this time, players can pick up Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year edition for $13.20/£8.25 and its DLC bundle for $9.90/£8.25. Some other notable discounts for Gold members include:

Even if you don't have an Xbox Live Gold membership, you can still find discounts on some great titles this week, including Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition ($16/£16), Injustice 2 Deluxe ($48/£42) and Ultimate editions ($60/£54), Lego City Undercover ($25/£25), and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year edition ($8/£9.60).

On Xbox 360, Gold members can pick up the original BioShock for $5/£3.74 and BioShock Infinite for $7.49/£5, while Borderlands 2 is available for $5/£5. All 360 owners can also find discounts on Batman: Arkham City ($8/£6), Injustice: Gods Among Us ($8/£10), Mortal Kombat ($10/£7.49), and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor ($8/£6), among other titles.

This week's Deals with Gold discounts are available until 3 AM PT/6 AM ET on October 10. You can find the full list of discounts on Major Nelson's blog.