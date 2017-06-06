This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals Revealed

It's a new week, which means there is a fresh set of deals now available on Xbox Live.

As rounded up by Microsoft's Major Nelson, some of this week's Xbox One deals include Call of Duty: Black Ops III's Gold Edition ($36), Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition ($5), and NHL 17 ($10). Additionally, virtual currency for Black Ops III, Infinite Warfare, For Honor, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands are marked down.

Switching to Xbox 360, lots of Call of Duty games are on sale, including Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare ($24), Black Ops III ($32), Call of Duty: Ghosts ($30), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ($20), and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ($25). Additionally, DLC for Assassin's Creed III is on sale, including Betrayal ($3), The Infamy ($3), and The Redemption ($3).

You can see a full rundown of the latest weekly deals here on Major Nelson's blog.

If you're an Xbox Live Gold member, you can pick up the first of June 2017's free Games With Gold titles--here's everything on offer.