This Week's Xbox One And 360 Deals With Gold Announced

The latest batch of Xbox One and Xbox 360 discounts are now available for Xbox Live Gold members. This week's selection consists of some great games for both platforms, including a few recent releases.

On Xbox One, Gold members can find discounts on some of this year's sports games, including NBA Live 18: The One Edition ($30/£30), Madden 18 ($40.19/£40.19), and some virtual currency bundles for NBA 2K18. All three editions of NHL 18 are also on sale; the standard version costs $40.19/£40.19, while the Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions run for $53.59/£53.59 and $67/£60.29, respectively.

Other notable Xbox One deals include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition ($20/£14), XCOM 2 ($24/£18), and Ghost Recon: Wildlands ($30/£27.50). All Xbox One owners can also purchase Fallout 4 for $20.09/£13.39 and Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition for $4.50/£5.25--no Gold subscription required.

Xbox 360 owners don't have quite as many discounts to choose from, though there are still some notable games on sale. This week, Gold members can pick up Red Dead Redemption, which is backwards compatible with Xbox One, for $9.89/£8.24. Other notable games on sale for Gold members are The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition ($3), Grand Theft Auto IV ($8/£7.19), and Bully Scholarship Edition ($7.49/£6).

As always, this week's Xbox Live Gold deals will only be available for a limited time and expire at 6 AM ET on October 24. You can find the full list of discounts on Major Nelson's blog.