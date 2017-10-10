This Week's Xbox One And 360 Deals With Gold Announced

Microsoft has announced the latest slate of deals for Xbox Live Gold members. This week's selection is fairly small, but it includes discounts on some great titles for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

As usual, Xbox One owners have the bigger selection of discounts to choose from. Gold members can pick up the acclaimed Deus Ex game, Mankind Divided, for $15/£12.50, while its season pass is available for $7.50/£6.25. Also on sale is Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition, which Gold members can purchase for $13.20/£11.55. Some other notable Xbox Live Gold deals include:

If you don't have an Xbox Live Gold membership, you can still get a discount on one title. This week's spotlight game is Infinite Minigolf, which is available for 30% off, bringing its price down to $10.49/£8.39 for all Xbox One owners.

The Xbox 360 selection is even sparser, but Gold members can pick up a selection of Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 DLC for 50% off, including Lair of the Shadow Broker ($5), Kasumi - Stolen Memory ($3.49), and Leviathan ($5).

This week's Deals with Gold will be available this week and expire at 3 AM PT/6 AM ET on October 17. You can find the full list of discounts on Major Nelson's blog.