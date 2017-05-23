This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold And More Revealed

It's a good week to be an Xbox gamer, on both Xbox One and 360. This week's Deals with Gold includes some top Xbox One titles, like Overwatch's Game of the Year Edition for US $39, Mafia III for $20, Battlefield 1 for $30, and Titanfall 2 for $20. At the same time, Microsoft Studios is having its own sale where you can get big deals on its games.

In the Microsoft sale, you can get 50% off Gears of War 4 on Xbox One for $30, while Gears of War 4's Ultimate Edition is 40% off at $60. If you love Halo, many games from the series are on sale too. Halo Wars 2 is 35% off at $39 and Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition is also 35% off at $52, with deals on Blitz Packs. Halo 5: Guardians' Digital Deluxe Version is 60% off and costs $20.

If you play Xbox 360, many games are 80-85% off including Alien Rage for $15, Dogfight 1942 for $10, and Sniper: Ghost Warrior for $15 too. In the Microsoft sale, Crackdown is just $5, Crackdown 2 is $8, and Fable Anniversary is $16 after a 60% or more discount.

To take advantage of many of the Deals with Gold you need to be a Xbox Live Gold member, while the Microsoft publisher's sale is open to all players. Both sales are on until May 29, and you can get a look at the full list of games below.

Deals with Gold - Xbox One:

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition -35%

Mafia III -50%

Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle -50%

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition -50%

The Escapists Supermax Edition -75%

Rise and Shine -40%

Starpoint Gemini 2 -50%

Silence - The Whispered World 2 -33%

Battlefield 1 -50%

Titanfall 2 -50%

Slain Back From Hell -33%

Gas Guzzlers Extreme -33%

We Are the Dwarves -33%

iO -33%

Mafia III Digital Deluxe -50%

Battlefield 1 Deluxe -50%

In Between -50%

Pixel Heroes: Byte and Magic -40%

Sheltered -67%

LA Cops -75%

Grand Prix Rock´N Racing -50%

Deals with Gold - Xbox 360:

Xbox 360 Alien Rage -80%

Dogfight 1942 -80%

Enemy Front -80%

Sniper Ghost Warrior -85%

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 -85%

Microsoft Studios Sale - Xbox One

Gears of War 4 -50%

Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition -40%

Run The Jewels Airdrop -50%

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition -35%

Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition -35%

Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs -15%

Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free -15%

Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free -20%

Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free -30%

Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free -45%

Dead Rising 4 -40%

Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition -40%

Dead Rising 4 Season Pass -40%

Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle -40%

Halo 5: Guardians -60%

Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition -60%

Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free -25%

Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free -33%

Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free -45%

Halo 5: Guardians – 3 Gold REQ Packs -15%

Halo 5: Guardians – 5 Gold REQ Packs -15%

Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free -20%

Halo 5: Guardians – Arena REQ Bundle -50%

Halo 5: Guardians - Voices of War REQ Pack -20%

Halo 5: Guardians – Gold REQ Pack -15%

Halo 5: Guardians – Warzone REQ Bundle -20%

Rise of the Tomb Raider -50%

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration -50%

Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass -75%

Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle -50%

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition -40%

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition -50%

Dead Rising 3 Season Pass -75%

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition -60%

Super Ultra Dead Rising 3' Arcade Remix Hyper Edition EX + α -75%

Crimson Dragon -75%

D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die -75%

Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass -75%

NASCAR Expansion -75%

Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version -60%

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition - Day One Version -50%

Kinect Sports Rivals -75%

Powerstar Golf - Full Game Unlock -75%

Quantum Break -60%

ReCore -50%

Ryse: Legendary Edition -67%

ScreamRide -75%

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition -67%

Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition -67%

Sunset Overdrive -67%

Microsoft Studios Sale - Xbox 360