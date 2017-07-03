This Week's Rock Band 4 DLC Includes That Disturbed Song Everyone Enjoys At Karaoke

Harmonix has announced this week's lineup of Rock Band 4 DLC. A pair of new songs are coming out this week, both of which are of the metal/heavy/\m/ variety.

Starting off, the classic Disturbed song that people sing at karaoke, "Down With The Sickness," is coming to the Rock Band Music Store as DLC this week. The track is not completely new for Rock Band, as it was featured on the Rock Band 2 disc and Rock Band VR.

The other new Rock Band 4 DLC track this week is Ghost's "Cirice," the performance of which won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

You can see the songs in action in the video below. They will be available to buy this coming Thursday, July 6. Pricing was not specified in Harmonix's blog post (via DualShockers), but if history is any indication, you can expect to pay around $2 each for the tracks.

Rock Band's DLC library has over 1,800 songs in it, but what tunes are you hoping to see added down the road? Let us know in the comments below!