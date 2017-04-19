This Week's PSN Deals Revealed

Sony has announced the latest wave of weekly deals on PlayStation Network, with offers available across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

As posted on the PlayStation Store's website, a lot of EA Sports PS4 games are on sale, including FIFA 17 ($24), NHL 17 ($20), Madden NFL 17 ($20), UFC 2 ($16), and Rory McIlroy PGA Tour ($7.50).

Other PS4 games marked down this week include Snow Moto Racing Freedom ($20), Tethered ($15), Gunjack ($4), and Alien: Shooter ($3).

The deals extend beyond games, too, as the Adorable Cats and Adorable Puppies PS4 dynamic themes are on sale for $1.50 each.

You can see the full rundown of this week's PSN deals here on the PlayStation Store's website.

