This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Revealed

A new selection of deals is now available in the PlayStation Store in the US. This week doesn't see any publisher-specific sales, though PS4, PS3, and Vita owners can still get some interesting games at a discount.

On PS4, players can pick up two of Two Tribes' fun titles, Toki Tori 2+ and Rive, for very cheap. The former runs for $3.74, while the latter is $5.09. You can also purchase a bundle of the two game together for $8.09. In addition to that, the retro-inspired RPG Citizens of Earth is available for $3, while River City Melee: Battle Royale Special drops to $8. Some other PS4 games on sale include Blade & Bones ($9.74), Tokyo 42 ($16), and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle ($40.49).

PS3 owners, meanwhile, can find discounts on Trine 2 ($3), Jet Set Radio ($5), and Lost Dimension ($9). Two Sega Vintage Collections-- Alex Kidd & Co. and Monster World--are on sale as well for $5 each. On Vita, players can also get Lost Dimension, Jet Set Radio, and Citizens of Earth for the same prices, as well as Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & The Monster Seal for $9.

Most of these deals are only available for a limited time and run until 11 AM ET on November 21. You can find the full list of discounts available this week on the PlayStation Store. There are also some great retail and digital PlayStation deals for Black Friday next week. You can find full breakdowns of all the other Black Friday offers at retailers through the links below: