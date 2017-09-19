This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Revealed

That latest batch of discounts is now available in the PlayStation Store for North America. This week, PS4, PS3, and Vita owners can find deals on the Assassin's Creed series, as well as on a number of games featuring the Caped Crusader.

Those looking to jump into an Assassin's Creed game before the series' newest entry, Assassin's Creed Origins, arrives next month can find some sizable discounts on previous installments this week. PS4 owners can pick up Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Unity for $20 and $12, respectively. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is likewise on sale for $9.89, while The Ezio Collection runs for $25. PS3 players can also pick up Black Flag at a discounted $8, while Assassin's Creed III: Ultimate Edition is available for $15. Other games on sale include:

Sony is also holding a Batman Day sale on the PlayStation Store, which features discounts on several games starring the iconic hero. PS4 owners can pick up the superhero fighting game Injustice 2 for $48 (or $42 with PlayStation Plus), while Batman: Arkham Knight is on sale for $10 ($8). Other discounted titles include Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition ($10 / $8), Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham: Deluxe Edition ($17.49 / $14), and Batman: Arkham VR ($16 / $14).

Also ongoing is the Day 1 Digital promotion, which allows you to get a discount by purchasing two or more recently released or upcoming titles from the PlayStation Store, such as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Doing so by November 7 will earn you a 20% off coupon for a future PSN purchase.

The Assassin's Creed and Batman Day sales are available until September 26. You can find the full list of discounted games here.