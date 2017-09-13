This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Revealed

Sony has kicked off the latest round of sales on the PlayStation Store, and they consist of some very nice offers. In the US, these are headlined by the PlayStation Picks sale, which discounts games by up to 50% for everyone, or up to 60% for those with a PlayStation Plus membership, while UK PSN members get some very different offers.

PS4 owners get access to the vast majority of those PlayStation Picks games. Plus members can pick up Titanfall 2 or Divinity: Original Sin for $12 each, Grand Theft Auto V for $30, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 for $8, Yakuza 0 for $36, and Nier Automata for $39.

PlayStation Picks' offers do extend to PS3 and Vita, but the selection is much smaller. On PS3, Plus members can get Devil May Cry HD Collection for $5, Grand Theft Auto V for $20, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell for $5, and Resident Evil HD Bundle for $12. Plus members with a Vita can pick up Axiom Verge for $10 (Cross-Buy with PS4), SteamWorld Heist for $6 (Cross-Buy with PS4), Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty for $5, and Dragon Quest Builders for $20.

Separately from all of this, the Day 1 Digital promotion continues, allowing you to get a discount by purchasing two select games that have either recently released or are not yet out. Doing so by November 7 entitles you to a 20% off coupon on PSN for a future purchase. Eligible games include Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Destiny 2, and Everybody's Golf.

Over in the UK, Injustice 2 is £30 and Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition is £45, while the Under £4 sale brings bargain prices for excellent games like Bastion, Super Meat Boy, Lara Croft Go, SteamWorld Dig, and Nidhogg. Finally, a variety of Ubisoft games and DLC are on sale, including Ghost Recon: Wildlands for £35 and Rainbow Six Siege's Year 2 season pass for £20.

For a full list of deals in the US go here, or in the UK here. The majority of these offers are available until Tuesday, September 19.