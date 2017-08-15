This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Revealed

Sony has launched its latest round of deals on the PlayStation Store in the US, discounting tons of games across PS4, PS3, and Vita. Most notably, this includes the Attack of the Blockbusters sale, which discounts some big-name games.

PlayStation Plus members in particular save a lot through the Blockbusters sale, though there are discounts available to everyone. Among the highlights on PS4 are Battlefield 1's Premium Pass for $40 ($50 without Plus), BioShock: The Collection for $30 ($36), Danganronpa 1/2 Reload for $20 ($24), Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster for $25 ($30), and Alien: Isolation for $9 ($15).

The selection is much more limited on PS3 and Vita, but there are some deals to be had. Vita's Toukiden 2 is $28 ($32), while Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster is $20 ($24). On PS3, that same remaster is $15 ($18), while Devil May Cry HD Collection is $6 ($8).

You can check out everything on sale on the PlayStation Store. Also of note is the Humble 2K PlayStation Bundle going on right now, which can get you a bunch of games for all PlayStation platforms for relatively cheap. $20 gets you XCOM 2 and everything else included, while XCOM 2 alone would cost Plus members $24 on PSN. Additionally, the pre-order offer for NBA Live 18 is ongoing, letting you pick up what will be a $60 game for only $40.