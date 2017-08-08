This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Revealed

Sony has revealed the latest round of discounts on the PlayStation Store. This week marks the last chance to save on digital games as part of Sony's Totally Digital promotion, while PS4, PS3, and Vita players can find an assortment of Square Enix and Rockstar titles on sale for their respective platforms.

As usual, PS4 owners have the wider selection of discounts to choose from, particularly when it comes to Square Enix's offerings. The latest chapter in its flagship RPG series, Final Fantasy XV, is currently on sale for $25, while Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition retails for $10. Other notable games on sale for PS4 include Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ($15), Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration ($30), Life Is Strange Complete Season ($5), and Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition ($9). PS3 owners, meanwhile, can snag discounts on Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut ($7.49), Thief ($8), and Tomb Raider Digital Edition ($8).

Those with a PS Plus subscription have a chance to save a little extra this week. Sony is offering additional discounts for PS Plus members on a number of titles, including some of Rockstar's classic releases. You can find the full list of eligible games here, but some of the more notable ones include:

This week's discounts are available until August 15. You can find the full list of deals on the PlayStation Store. August 15 is also the day Sony's Totally Digital sale concludes, so players looking to pick up any new digital games have a few days to save on some notable ones, including Overcooked: Gourmet Edition ($12), Enter the Gungeon ($10.49), Crypt of the Necrodancer ($4.49), and many others.