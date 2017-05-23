This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Revealed

Sony's latest batch of deals on the PlayStation Store are now live. The featured promotion this week is the Extended Play sale, which discounts things like special editions and bundles of various games on PS4 and PS3.

The Extended Play sale is available to all PSN members, but PlayStation Plus subscribers receive larger discounts. One major game is Overwatch's newly announced Game of the Year Edition, which can be had for $39 with Plus (or $42 without it). Another notable game is The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, which will wrap up soon with its fifth and final episode; it can be had for $15 ($17.49 without Plus). Some other highlights include:

PS3 also has a number of discounted games, including:

The Extended Play sale also consists of various video deals, allowing you to buy select movies and shows at a discount. Vita is not specifically featured in the sale, although Guacamelee's Cross-Buy support does give it some representation. Separately, a small handful of Vita games are on sale, including Retro City Rampage DX for $5 ($6 without Plus) and AeternoBlade for $7.49.

You can see the full list of deals here. These sales are available until Tuesday, May 30, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.