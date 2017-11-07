This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

A new batch of deals are now available in the US PlayStation Store. This week's selection is fairly slim compared to previous weeks, but PS4 owners can find discounts on a slate of titles from Warner Bros. Interactive.

The Warner Bros. Sale is going on now and offers deals on a handful of the publisher's PS4 games, with PS Plus subscribers saving an extra percentage off on many of them. NetherRealm's Mortal Kombat XL and Injustice 2 Deluxe Edition are on sale for $13 (or $15 without PS Plus) and $42 ($49), respectively. Some other notable discounts include Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition ($8/$10), Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition ($21/$24), and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition ($16/$20).

PS4 owners can also find discounts on a number of Lego titles this week. Most notably, Lego City Undercover is available for $20 ($24), Lego Worlds costs $12 ($15), Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens runs for $6 ($8), and Lego Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition is available for $12 ($15).

While there aren't any other special sales going on this week, players can still find a handful of other games on sale in the PlayStation Store. Among them is LawBreakers: Deadzo Deluxe Edition, which is available for $20. Also on sale is Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue; PS Plus subscribers can download it for $36, while everyone else can pick it up for $48.

On PS3, players can find discounts on Binary Domain ($10), Rock of Ages ($2), and Zeno Clash 2 ($3). Meanwhile, Vita games on sale this week include Conception II: Children of the Seven Stars ($6), Claire: Extended Cut ($6), and Corridor Z ($4).

Most of these deals are available for a limited time and will expire on November 14 at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. You can find the full list of discounts on the PlayStation Store. This month's free PS Plus games are also now available to download for Plus subscribers and include Worms Battlegrounds, Bound, and other titles.