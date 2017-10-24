This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

The latest batch of deals are now available in the US PlayStation Store. This marks the second week of Sony's Sale of the Dead, which offers discounts on many PS4, PS3, and Vita games that are perfect for Halloween, while a new spotlight sale features Danganronpa and other titles from NIS America.

The spotlight sale offers some very sizable discounts on select NISA games across all of Sony's platforms, and those with a PS Plus subscription will save an additional percentage off many of the titles. On PS4, players can purchase the recently released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony for $45 ($51 without PS Plus). Danganronpa 1-2 Reload is also on sale for $24 ($28), while the series' spin-off Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls for $10.49 ($13.49). Other PS4 games on sale include:

On PS3, players can find discounts on Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness ($13/$15), Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice ($4/$5), and Legasista ($3/$4). Those with a Vita, meanwhile, can save on Yomawari: Night Alone ($8/$10), Demon Gaze ($12/$14), and several Danganronpa titles, including Killing Harmony ($30/$34), Ultra Despair Girls ($10.49/$13.49), Trigger Happy Havoc ($10.49/$13.49), and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair ($10.49/$13.49). Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention and Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited are also on sale for $12/$15 each.

The NISA sale runs until October 31. You can find the full list of discounted titles here. You also have until October 31 to save on some great horror games for all Sony platforms, including Resident Evil 7 ($30/$36), Killing Floor 2 ($16/$20), and Dying Light: The Following ($21/$24), among others. You can find more discounted titles here.