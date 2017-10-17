This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

A new batch of PS4, PS3, and Vita deals are now available in the US PlayStation Store. Along with an EA Sports sale, this week marks the start of the Halloween-themed Sale of the Dead, which offers discounts on a huge range of horror games for Sony consoles.

PS4 owners in particular can find the biggest selection of games on sale, with PS Plus subscribers saving an additional percentage off on many of the titles. Perhaps the biggest is Resident Evil 7, the newest critically acclaimed installment in Capcom's long-running horror series. The standard edition runs for $30 (or $36 without a PS Plus subscription), while the Deluxe edition and season pass cost $45 ($54) and $24 ($27), respectively.

A couple of older Resident Evil games are on sale as well, including Resident Evil 4, 5, 6 ($8/$10 each) and Code: Veronica X ($3.74/$5.24). Other notable PS4 games that are discounted during the first week of the Sale of the Dead include:

A few PS3 horror games are on sale as well this week. Players can find discounts on Murdered: Soul Suspect ($4.49/$6), the Resident Evil remake ($8/$10), Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Bundle ($12/$15), and Dead Island: Riptide Complete Edition ($5/$9). Those with a Vita can pick up Silent Hill: Book of Memories ($7.49/$10.49), Corpse Party: Book of Shadows ($8/$10), and Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma ($16/$20), among others.

In addition to the Sale of the Dead, a handful of EA's recent sports titles are on sale this week for PS4. The Madden NFL 18 standard edition runs for $40.19, while the GOAT Squads edition costs $53.59. In addition to that, NBA Live 18 is available for $30. All three editions of NHL 18 are also on sale. The standard release runs for $40.19, while the Young Stars and Young Stars Deluxe editions cost $53.59 and $67, respectively.

The EA Sports sale runs until October 24, while many of the Sale of the Dead discounts will be available until Halloween. You can find the full list of this week's deals on PlayStation Store.