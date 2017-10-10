This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

The latest selection of discounts are now available in the US PlayStation Store. This week, PlayStation 4 owners can find savings on an array PSVR games, while a number of Devolver Digital titles are on sale for PS4, PS3, and Vita.

Those looking for a new PSVR game to play will find some sizable discounts as part of Sony's PSVR Celebration sale, which also offers additional savings if you happen to have a PS Plus subscription. Resident Evil 7, one of the the year's best titles, is on sale for $30 (or $36 without PS Plus). Also on sale is Rez Infinite, which is available for $18 ($21). Some other notable deals include Farpoint ($30/$40), Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration ($24/$30), Batman: Arkham VR ($7/$16), Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin ($10/$14), and Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition ($5.09/$12).

In addition to that, players can find a big selection of discounts of Devolver Digital games, which likewise offer extra savings for PS Plus members. On PS4, players can pick up Absolver ($25.49/$27), Enter the Gungeon ($7.50/$9), and Broforce ($3.74/$5.24). You can also find discounts on Hatoful Boyfriend ($2/$3), Hotline Miami ($5/$6) and its sequel, Wrong Number ($7.50/$9), all of which support Cross-Buy with Vita. Finally, PS3 owners can pick up Serious Sam 3: BFE ($2/$4) and Luftrausers ($2.49/$3.49).

Those in the UK have a different selection of deals to choose from, though there are likewise some great titles on sale, including Horizon: Zero Dawn (£30), The Last of Us Remastered (£16), and Nioh (£20), among others. You can find the full list of this week's UK deals here.

As always, these discounts will only be available for a limited time and expire at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET on October 17. You can find the full list of games that are sale this week on the PlayStation Store. In addition to that, Sony's Day 1 Digital offer is still going on and will net you a 20% off coupon on a future PSN purchase when you buy two select titles.