This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

Sony has revealed the latest selection of PlayStation Store deals for the US. Headlining this week's batch of discounts is a Bandai Namco sale, which offers PS4, PS3, and Vita owners savings on many of the publisher's titles.

PS4 players have the wider range of deals to choose from. Most notably, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin and Dark Souls III are both on sale in the PlayStation Store this week. The former retails for $12, and the standard edition of the latter costs $24. PS4 owners can also pick up the Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition for $42.49, while the game's season pass runs for $15.

Beyond those titles, RPG fans can download Tales of Berseria for $36. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is also on sale; the standard game retails for $36, while its Deluxe Edition cots $54. Some other notable discounts include:

PS3 owners can also pick up Dark Souls II at a discount; the original version retails for $11, while the expanded Scholar of the First Sin edition runs for $15. Also on sale is Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for $5, the original Dragon Ball Xenoverse for $9, and Pac-Man Museum for $4. Vita owners, meanwhile, can pick up Touch My Katamari for $3, J-Stars Victory Vs+ for $8, and God Eater 2: Rage Burst for $10.

Beyond the Bandai Namco sale, players can find discounts on the Farming Simulator series, including the latest PS4 installment, Farming Simulator 17, for $25. The sales are available until 8 AM PT/11 AM ET on September 12. You can find the full list of this week's game deals on here.

Sony has also begun its "Day 1 Digital" promotion, which gives players a 20% coupon when they purchase two or more recent or upcoming titles like Destiny 2 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy from the PlayStation Store. The offer runs until November 7; you can find a list of eligible games here.