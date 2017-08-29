This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

Sony has revealed its weekly deals on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PS Vita in the US. Fans of the Far Cry series or those that want to try it will want to pay attention; there are some big discounts.

In the Ubisoft publisher sale, Far Cry 4 Gold Edition for PS4 is $22 (63% off) and the regular version is $15 (also 63% off), while Far Cry Primal is 60% off at $20 or $22 for the Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition (which includes extra missions, enhancements, and an additional weapon). If you can't decide between the two, you can pick up the Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle for $35. All of the deals are available until Tuesday, September 5, and other Far Cry games on special are:

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition (PS3) -- $18.50

Far Cry 4 (PS3) -- $11

Far Cry 3 Ultimate Edition (PS3) -- $10

Far Cry 3 (PS3) -- $9

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (PS3) -- $3.74

Far Cry 2 Ultimate Edition (PS3) -- $5.24

Far Cry Classic (PS3) -- $2.50

If you're wanting to preorder NBA Live 18: The One Edition on PS4, you can buy the game now for a special preorder price of $40 (a whopping 33% discount before it's even released). Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is also half-off, going for $25. There are more deals, all around until next Tuesday, and you can see the full list here.

For PS Plus subscribers, there are even more deals on the table including Mafia III for $28 and the Mafia III Deluxe Edition for $42, with the season pass going for $21 (30% off). Mafia II on PS3 is also on sale for just $9, Yooka-Laylee is also 30% at $28, and NBA Playgrounds is half off at $10. Nex Machina is a good deal at $12, and DiRT is also 30% off at $42.

Just like the regular deals, these PSN specials also expire on September 5, and you can get a full look at the list here.