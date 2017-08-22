This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

The latest batch of deals is now live on the PlayStation Store. This week, PS4 and PS3 players can find lots of discounts on Bethesda games as part of the QuakeCon Sale.

As usual, PS4 owners have the bigger selection of deals to choose from. Nearly all of the publisher's titles for the platform are on sale this week. The open-world RPG Fallout 4 is available for $20.09, while its season pass retails for $30. Also on sale is Prey; players can purchase the acclaimed shooter for $30. Those looking forward to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and The Evil Within 2 can pick up their predecessors at a discount; Wolfenstein: The New Order is available for $15, while The Evil Within can be downloaded for $5. Other notable sales include Dishonored 2 ($30), Doom ($20.09), and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition ($30).

PS3 owners have slimmer pickings this week. As on PS4, Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Evil Within are both on sale for $15 and $5, respectively. The first Dishonored is also discounted this week for a mere $2.49. Beyond those deals, PS3 players can purchase various DLC packs for Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. You can find the full list of games on sale this week on the PlayStation Store website.

Outside of the QuakeCon Sale, Sony is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the PlayStation Blog with discounts on select downloadable titles. Players can save 33% off Journey, Flower, Axiom Verge, Firewatch, Ratchet & Clank, The Last of Us Remastered, and other titles. In order to get the discount, players will have to enter the following code at checkout: ELR6CKF4P9. This promotion runs until September 5. You can find the full list of eligible titles here.

The QuakeCon Sale ends on August 29 at 8AM PT/11 AM ET. QuakeCon itself kicks off this Thursday, August 24, and runs until August 27.