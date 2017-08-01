This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

Sony has revealed the latest round of US PSN deals for PS4, PS3, and Vita. This week sees even more digital titles go on sale as part of the Totally Digital promotion, while the publisher spotlight features a number of discounted games from Ubisoft.

We're nearing the end of the Totally Digital sale, which offers discounts on digital-only titles across all of Sony's platforms, including games that have yet to be released. This week, PS4 owners can pick up the Enter the Gungeon for $10.49, while the hectic multiplayer cooking game Overcooked: Gourmet Edition retails for $12. Users still have a chance to save on pre-orders, as well, including Nidhogg 2 ($12.74), Sundered ($18), and Absolver ($27). PS Plus members can also get an exclusive discount for pre-ordering the elegiac Last Day of June; the game normally retails for $20, but Plus subscribers can snag it for $16. Some other notable deals this week include:

Outside of the Totally Digital sale, players can get snag some steep discounts on Ubisoft's PS4 titles. This week, the standard edition of For Honor retails for $30, while the Gold Edition runs for a discounted $50. Players who'd like to pick up Far Cry 4 before the upcoming fifth installment releases can download it for $16, while Far Cry Primal: Digital Apex Edition retails for $22. You can find the full list of Ubisoft discounts here, but some other notable ones include:

The Ubisoft publisher sale ends on August 8, while the Totally Digital deals run until August 15th. You can find the full list of all the digital games on sale now here.