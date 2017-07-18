This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

Sony has rolled out the latest round of deals on the PlayStation Store. And while there are standard discounts, the main attraction is a promotion called Totally Digital.

Totally Digital offers discounts on a number of download-only games. Several of these are unreleased titles coming in the near future. And while those games may not be discounted heavily--they range from 10-20% off--they include some highly anticipated titles, such as Pyre (the new game from Bastion developer Supergiant Games) and Superhot VR.

Pre-order discounts on upcoming PS4 games include:

Looking at already-released games, the discounts become much more substantial, particularly if you're a PlayStation Plus member. The PS4/Vita Cross-Play game Darkest Dungeon is down to $10 ($12.49 without Plus), Snake Pass is $10 ($12), Inside is $10 ($12), and N++ is $7.50 ($10.49).

This is just "Round 1" of Totally Digital--there will be a total of four weeks of deals like this, with the next set presumably going live next Tuesday. You can check out everything that's on sale now here.