This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced
Lots of deals on digital-only games, including some that aren't out.
Sony has rolled out the latest round of deals on the PlayStation Store. And while there are standard discounts, the main attraction is a promotion called Totally Digital.
Totally Digital offers discounts on a number of download-only games. Several of these are unreleased titles coming in the near future. And while those games may not be discounted heavily--they range from 10-20% off--they include some highly anticipated titles, such as Pyre (the new game from Bastion developer Supergiant Games) and Superhot VR.
Pre-order discounts on upcoming PS4 games include:
- Absolver -- $27 (regularly $30)
- Nidhogg 2 -- $12.74 (regularly $15)
- Pyre -- $18 (regularly $20)
- Sundered -- $17 (regularly $20)
- Superhot -- $20 (regularly $25)
- Superhot VR -- $20 (regularly $25)
- Superhot VR bundle -- $32 (regularly $40)
- The Long Dark -- $28 (regularly $35)
Looking at already-released games, the discounts become much more substantial, particularly if you're a PlayStation Plus member. The PS4/Vita Cross-Play game Darkest Dungeon is down to $10 ($12.49 without Plus), Snake Pass is $10 ($12), Inside is $10 ($12), and N++ is $7.50 ($10.49).
This is just "Round 1" of Totally Digital--there will be a total of four weeks of deals like this, with the next set presumably going live next Tuesday. You can check out everything that's on sale now here.
