This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

Sony has revealed this week's round of PlayStation Store deals, and they're slim pickings. That's hardly a surprise, though, considering we're coming off the back of a massive, two-week sale that saw hundreds of PS4, PS3, Vita, and even PSP titles drop in price. Still, players can find a couple of enticing deals on the digital store this week.

The most notable game in this week's batch of offerings is Mass Effect: Andromeda. PS4 users can purchase the standard version for $30, while the Deluxe Edition retails this week for $35. BioWare is also offering a limited-time free trial that lets players play up to 10 hours of the sci-fi RPG, so now would be a good opportunity to try the title out and pick it up at a discount. The trial is also available to Xbox One and PC players.

NetherRealm's critically-acclaimed fighter Injustice 2 is also on sale for a limited time. Beginning today, players can snag discounts on the standard ($48), Deluxe ($60), and Ultimate Editions ($70). These prices are only available this weekend and expire at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET on July 17.

PS4 players have a couple of other options to choose from as well. Players still have a chance to snag Rocket League for $10, and a host of DLC packs for the game are on sale as well to commemorate its second anniversary. The first-person shooter Killing Floor 2 is also on sale this week for $20, while the 3D brawler Heart&Slash is $6.79.

PS3 and Vita owners have much fewer options to choose from. Aside from a handful of digital bar games, PS3 players can get Adam's Venture Chronicles for $4.49, while Vita owners can pick up Talisman: Digital Edition for $21. You can find the full list of this week's deals on the PlayStation Store website.