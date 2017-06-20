This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced

Sony has revealed the latest batch of deals on the PlayStation Store. This week's offerings include discounts on a number of Konami titles for both PS4 and PS3, not to mention double discounts for PS Plus members.

The Metal Gear series is the highlight of this week's Konami sale. PS4 owners can get Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for $10, while Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes is on sale for $5. Both are included in Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience, which also contains all the DLC for the titles and is available this week for $22.49. The PS4 version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 is on sale as well for $20.

PS3 owners, meanwhile, can get discounts on the HD editions of classic Metal Gear Solid games such as Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (both $7.49), as well as Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker ($6.79). All three are also included in Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, which is on sale this week for $10. Other notable PS3 discounts include Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - Ultimate Edition ($7.49), Zone of the Enders 1 HD Edition ($5), Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner HD Edition ($10), and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair ($6).

Outside of the Konami sale, there are number of other PS4, PS3, and Vita games on discount this week, with PS Plus member eligible to save an extra percentage on many of them. Most notably, players can snag NBA 2K17 for $30, BioShock: The Collection for $45 ($30 for PS Plus members), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for $37.49 ($25 for PS Plus), and Hitman: The Complete First Season for $42 ($24 for PS Plus). Other discounts that may pique your interest include Zero Escape: The Nonary Games ($40 this week; $30 for PS Plus), Lego City: Undercover ($51), Battlefield 4 Premium Edition ($42), Zombi ($13; $6 for PS Plus), Garou: Mark of the Wolves ($10.49), and Crypt of the NecroDancer ($9).

This week's deals kick off today, June 20, and run until 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT on June 27. You can find the complete list of games on sale this week on the PlayStation Store website.