This Week's PS4, PS3, And Vita Deals Announced
Score big with major sales on soccer titles.
Football fans, this one's for you. Sony has released its weekly deals and they include several top soccer titles under its Futbol Sale.
Until June 13, you can get 60% off several titles including PS4's FIFA 17 Standard Edition for $16 (or $24 for the Deluxe edition). PS3 versions of both games are available at a deal, too, and so is Pro Soccer Evolution 2017 for PS4 ($20) and PS3 ($14).
If you're not that into soccer, there are plenty of other deals on the PlayStation Store right now, including several PS Vita games like Dex ($14), Claire: Extended Cut ($6), Skylight Freerange ($5), and Skylight Freerange 2: Gachduine ($5). You can get a full list right here on PlayStation's website.
The weekly deals are a little lighter this week than usual, ahead of Sony's upcoming Days of Play promotion. Starting June 9, there will be a week of game sales with retailers offering Nioh, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and MLB The Show 17 for $40 each, among hardware sales (including a gold-color PS4 Slim for $250).
Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus subscribers have lots of time to get their hands on six free games this month. Killing Floor 2 and Life Is Strange top the PS4 offerings and thanks to Cross-Buy support, you can get the PS Vita games Neon Chrome and Spy Chameleon for PS4 as well. For PS3 owners, WRC 5: World Rally Championship and Abyss Odyssey are available to download for free until July 3.
