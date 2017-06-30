This Week's PS4 EU Deal Of The Week Revealed

Sony has revealed this week's European deal of the week on the PlayStation Store. For one week only, you can grab Ubisoft's open-world RPG The Division on PS4 for £15 / €18. Its Gold Edition--which includes the base game, the £35 / €40 season pass, and an exclusive National Guard Gear Set--is also on sale for £30 / €35. That represents a saving of around 60%.

The Division launched in 2016, and it has since received three major expansions: Last Stand, Survival, and Underground. All three are included in the season pass (and Gold Edition). A second season of DLC is on the way this year, though all that content will be free.

A bunch of other downloadable games are on offer on the EU PlayStation Store as part of a separate promotion dubbed Digital Discounts. Exploration game Firewatch is half price at £8 / €10, indie stealth title Volume is £4 / €5, and the steampunk strategy game SteamWorld Heist is available for £5 / €6. Take a look at the full sale here.

Over in the US, Sony is holding a massive Mid-Year Sale, in which some of the highlights are Shadow of Mordor's Game of the Year Edition for $4 ($6 without PS Plus), Grand Theft Auto V for $30 ($36), and Diablo III: Eternal Collection--a new version that includes the just-released Necromancer class--for $39.59 ($45).

July 2017's PlayStation Plus games were announced earlier this week, meanwhile. Among the highlights are Until Dawn and Telltale's Game of Thrones on PS4, while PS3 owners can grab Tokyo Jungle.