This Week's New PS4 Games Include Yakuza, Absolver, Windjammers, And Many More

A bunch of new games are now available for PlayStation 4. This week sees some notable titles arrive on Sony's console, including Yakuza Kiwami, the fighting game Absolver, and many others.

Yakuza Kiwami is arguably the highest-profile release today. The game is a remake of the first Yakuza title, which debuted on PS2 back in 2005. It features many improvements over the original, including upgraded visuals, re-recorded dialogue, and a hilarious new "Majima Everywhere" system that has the character pop up in unexpected moments throughout the game to challenge players. Critics have had good things to say about the remake; GameSpot reviewer Peter Brown called it the "perfect starting point for newcomers" in our Yakuza Kiwami review. It retails for $30/£30.

Yakuza Kiwami

Also out today is Absolver, a unique fighting game that mixes elements of brawlers, RPGs, and even deck-building. The game puts players in the role of a Prospect, a fledgling warrior who must defeated the Marked Ones in combat in order to gain access to the Tower of Adal. What sets Absolver apart from other brawlers is its customizable battle system; players can learn new moves by battling enemies and use those to expand their fighting style. Critic Richard Wakeling said the game's "deep, nuanced combat always finds ways of enticing you back for one more fight" in GameSpot's Absolver review. The game runs for $30/£25.

Other notable releases available today on PS4 include the classic frisbee game Windjammers (which is Cross-Buy with Vita); the Dynasty Warriors mash-up, Warriors All-Stars; the lighthearted golf game, Everybody's Golf; Resident Evil: Revelations; and Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition. Beyond those, the PS2 compilation Art of Fighting Anthology arrives on the console tomorrow, August 30, while the elegiac Last Day of June and the first episode of Life Is Strange prequel Before the Storm launch on August 31. You can find the complete list of this week's releases below.

PlayStation 4 Releases This Week

August 29

Absolver

Dead Alliance

Everybody's Golf

Fishing Planet

Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan

The Metronomicon: Slay on the Dance Floor

Obduction

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Redout

Resident Evil: Revelations

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder

Sneaky Bears (PSVR)

Spark (PSVR)

Still Time

Surf World Series

Warriors All-Stars

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

Windjammers (Cross-Buy with Vita)

Yakuza Kiwami

August 30

Art of Fighting Anthology

X-Morph: Defense

August 31